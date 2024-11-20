Barbara Butcher who lives in Chillington hasn’t let a stroke stop her hypnotherapy sessions.
She has been practicing hypnotherapy for over 40 years and originally trained in London.
Over the years she has helped people overcome different phobias and improve their lives.
She is now turning her attention to helping smokers to give up.
Barbara said: “Smoking is very dangerous.
“If you see a photograph of someone who has died of lung cancer the lung is hard and black.
Barbara believes that she can successfully help people to give up in two- one hour sessions.
She talks to the patient who becomes drowsy and then receptive to the message.
If you would like to find out more you can call 01548 580175.