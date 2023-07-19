“Now more than ever, connection and community are vitally important. Our TinyTalk classes get new parents out of the house, forging friendships with kindred spirits, buzzing with happy endorphins from singing each week, and learning how to communicate with their littles ones which is so worthwhile and important. It’s also a skill, and an introduction to language, that goes far beyond our class walls. We have always encouraged everyone to further their skills at local BSL classes.”