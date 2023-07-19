TinyTalk, a Totnes business that works to help babies communicate before they can speak through signing, is celebrating its 21st birthday,
TinyTalk was created by Katie Mayne on Friday 12th April 2002, and aims to create a safe space where parents and babies learn together.
Founder of TinyTalk, Katie, said: “Parenting is one of the most rewarding but challenging jobs. Community and a ‘safe space’ with others, going through the same thing, really makes a big difference. To see connections form between families, and their friendships grow, makes me so happy. We’re all ‘in this together’ and can support each other along the way.
“When I’m visiting one of my teachers’ classes, I love nothing more than watching those moments of ‘wonder’: when a baby makes a sign for the first time, with understanding. It’s always a ‘wow’ moment for everyone. The connection between the baby and their parent or carer is off the scale! Babies’ eyes light up with excitement when their thoughts are understood. It’s a real privilege to support our families during these exciting times.
“Now more than ever, connection and community are vitally important. Our TinyTalk classes get new parents out of the house, forging friendships with kindred spirits, buzzing with happy endorphins from singing each week, and learning how to communicate with their littles ones which is so worthwhile and important. It’s also a skill, and an introduction to language, that goes far beyond our class walls. We have always encouraged everyone to further their skills at local BSL classes.”
One parent said of the classes: “I started classes when my baby was 4 months old. 6 months on and we have a proper chat! It is amazing to know what they’re thinking about.”