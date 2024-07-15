A world renowned South Hams sheep farmer who shares an accolade with King Charles II has died after a short illness.
David Darke, of South Huish Farm, put his heart and soul into farming, and as an agricultural show judge he officiated at the country's biggest events - as well as travelling to Kenya, France, Ireland and New Zealand.
He once joked: "My wife would say I wouldn’t go abroad unless it was for something connected with sheep,"
In 2007 David Darke won the prestigious National Sheep Association's George Hedley Memorial Award, which recognises outstanding individual contributions to the UK sheep sector.
Five years later, in 2012, the award was given to HRH Prince Charles.
His prowess as a judge reflected his own long and successful showing career. He once told Farmers Weekly: "My mother would complain in the 1950s and 60s that I spent every Sunday preparing sheep for shows. Judging is like farming – if you put your heart and soul into it, you'll do well."
A later passion of David's was the charity he founded as an act of gratitude to the surgeon who saved his life.
Bowel Cancer West was formed 15 years ago - to raise awareness of the disease, which can be treated if caught early; to fund training and development for health professionals wanting to learn new skills; and to pay for research into the illness.
And one of his proudest moments was seeing BCW named as the official charity partner to the 2024 Devon County Show.
Bowel Cancer West chairman, Mark Coleman, a consultant surgeon at Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, said: "David was the driving force of the charity for the past 15 years, remaining 100% committed to raising awareness of bowel cancer and raising funds to support research and training.
He will be remembered for his passion, commitment, sense of humour and distinctive laugh.
All of us at Bowel Cancer West wish to express our deepest sympathy to David's wife and family. Our thoughts are with them at this time."
David Darke leaves his wife, Jill, daughter Suzanne, and family.