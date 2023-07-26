An artist is needed to create a piece of work on the pillars under Totnes Civic Hall.
A council spokesperson said: “The work should represent the flora and fauna found in the local area and be sympathetic to the nature-based green and blue mosaic panels created by Michelle Greenwood-Brown which have already been installed.
“The pillars are already painted with greens and blues to represent the rolling South Hams countryside and river so this should be used as the background for your design.”
Anyone interested in this project should contact [email protected] or call 01803 862147 with details of their experience and professional fee by August 28.