According to Devon Hedges Group, three quarters of all hedges in the county are over 600 years old. The landscape of small, irregular fields was mainly formed between 1150 and 1350. Many have since been modified, others entirely lost, but the “mighty great hedges” observed by John Hooker in AD 1599 have essentially remained, to become a symbol of Devon's enduring appeal, as well as a living connection with its past. From Bronze Age reaves to Medieval strip fields, Devon has a wealth of archaeologically important hedges, most still in farming use today. Older hedges can hold important evidence for the archaeologist: in particular buried soil preserved beneath the earth bank may provide a time capsule of fossil pollen which can be scientifically dated to the origin of the hedge or reconstructed to form an historic snapshot of local vegetation. Some Devon hedges incorporate earthworks that were already old by the time they were integrated into a field. They can include the former ramparts of Iron Age hill forts (c. 700 BC - AD 50). Even earlier settlement enclosures or field boundaries, like coaxial field systems on Dartmoor, can date back over 4,000 years to the Bronze Age or Neolithic period. Other prehistoric hedges preserve ancient land divisions, for instance the Dartmoor reaves (systems of long parallel boundary banks) are known to date from the Middle Bronze Age (c.1400 - 1000 BC) and many are still part of present-day field boundaries. Haga, the Old English word for a hedge or fence, is first documented in Anglo-Saxon charters. In Devon, these legal documents often describe the boundaries of manorial estates. The latter sometimes survive as parish boundaries and are among the oldest hedges in the county. With limited historical and archaeological evidence from the later Anglo-Saxon period (AD 800 - 1066) in Devon, it is difficult to know how widespread hedges were, but the typical landscape of dispersed farms, embanked roads and manorial estates is thought to have emerged at this time. Turner (2007) suggests that some boundary hedges mentioned in charters from Devon may have marked the outer boundary of open strip fields. These were large, cultivated fields with communally-farmed open strips - a rare example of open strip farming. Recent pollen research by Fyfe (2006) has found that cereal production especially increased significantly in lowland Devon at this time. As the narrow strips were ploughed over time they took on a characteristic curve at one end, where the oxen were turned. A 'reverse-S' pattern often developed when ploughed in both directions.