The South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) will be hosting a three-day career access course in partnership with the Prince’s Trust, for young people aged 18 – 30 years old, at the Trust’s headquarters in Exeter from Wednesday 11 to Friday 13 September.
The course will offer individuals an insight into three job roles at the region’s ambulance service, Emergency Medical Dispatcher (999 call taker), Vehicle Preparation Operative and an Administrator.
Anyone who attends the course will be guaranteed a space on an assessment day to interview for a position at SWASFT.
This is the first access course being run in Devon, after successful courses in Bristol and Dorset, where over 120 young people attended over three days. 79% were offered a role with the ambulance service after successfully completing the course.
A previous candidate who attended a course, said: “It’s really interactive, you get to make new friends and socialise with people with similar interests and values as yourself. You can be yourself and are made to believe you can do it.
“It’s super informative. It gives you great insights into the job you’re applying for, you can ask questions and get responses straight away as opposed to having to wait for emails. I’ve met some great people too, and loved the team that took part in the programme.”
The roles being offered as part of the career access course are integral to SWASFT delivering dedicated patient care.
Emergency Medical Dispatchers are the first point of contact to the ambulance service for people experiencing a medical emergency. When they receive a 999 call, they are responsible for recording patient information and offering advice or reassurance.
The details that they input help to categorise the seriousness of the illness or injury, to ensure that the patient receives the most appropriate care.
Vehicle Preparation Operatives ensure ambulances are ready to treat patients. Main duties include detailed cleaning and infection prevention and control activities, checking and inspecting medical devices, restocking consumables, refuelling, and driving vehicles across various locations.
For more information and to sign up for the course, visit - https://sectors.princes-trust.org.uk/health-social-care/courses/south-west-swas-10-Sep