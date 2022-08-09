Amber warning of extreme heat
By Nick Knight | Editor |
[email protected]
Tuesday 9th August 2022 9:37 am
Share
Amber Warning of Extreme Heat for Devon. (Met Office )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
AN Amber Warning of extreme heat covering all of Devon has been issued by the Met Office.
The warning covers from Midnight on Thursday to Midnight on Sunday.
A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘A hot spell will develop across parts of England and Wales later this week.
‘Temperatures will increase across much of the UK over the coming week. ‘Temperatures will be highest across parts of England and Wales with these peaking on Friday and Saturday.
‘In addition to high daytime maxima, temperatures overnight will remain very warm, especially in larger urban areas.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |