The All Age Worship Services at Thurlestone Church aim to encourage younger people to come along.
The next one is this coming Sunday June 22.
They are all on the fourth Sunday of the month.
This time the topic is God’s will and they will be looking at how each of us is challenged to do God’s will – particularly by being a good neighbour.
The All Age Worship series start earlier than usual, at 10.30am and the service is much shorter than usual at only 40 minutes.
It’s an informal service including a mini-drama which involves younger people plus much more interaction with the congregation than you’d usually expect in a conventional service.
