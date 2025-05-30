Aldi is calling on creative young minds in Devon to take part in a national billboard design competition.
As part of its healthy eating Get Set to Eat Fresh programme in partnership with Team GB and ParalympicsGB, the supermarket is challenging children aged five to 14 to come up with artwork to tempt people to pick healthy fruit and veg over junk food.
The winners will see their designs displayed on a real billboard in their local area and receive a £100 Aldi voucher. Their school will also be awarded £1,000, as well as being treated to a visit from a Team GB or ParalympicsGB athlete.
Entries will be judged by a panel of Aldi employees and Team GB and ParalympicsGB representatives, with a total of three winners selected.
The competition marks ten years of Aldi’s commitment to supporting healthy lifestyles through its Get Set to Eat Fresh programme.
Kyrsten Halley, marketing director at Aldi, said: “At Aldi, we’re passionate about helping young people learn more about food and the importance of making healthy choices. This competition is a brilliant way to combine creativity with education, and we can’t wait to see the inspiring designs children come up with.”
Parents and teachers can download the official entry template from the Get Set to Eat Fresh website and submit completed entries by emailing them to [email protected]. Submissions must include the student’s name, age and school.
The competition closes on Friday, June 20. For full details, terms and conditions, and to access the entry form, visit: https://getseteatfresh.co.uk/resources/design-a-billboard
