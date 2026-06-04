The three crew members of the Royal Navy Merlin helicopter which tragically crashed at Sourton Down near Okehampton yesterday have tonight been named.
The MOD said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm the deaths of Lieutenant Commander Chris Gayson and Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher of 846 Naval Air Squadron, and Petty Officer Owen Green of 845 Naval Air Squadron, who died in Devon during routine training activity on 3 June.”
The aircraft came down in a field close to Sourton Cross just before 4am on Wednesday, June 3.
The crew were on a training exercise, the MOD said.
An investigation is underway into the tragedy, which has shocked both the local and Royal Navy communities.
The 846 Naval Air Squadron are based at Yeovilton in Somerset.
Tributes have tonight been paid to Lt Lily-Mae Fisher from Fred Thomas, Labour MP for Plymouth Moor View, who said: “I am deeply saddened to learn that Lily was among the Navy personnel who lost their lives in the helicopter accident yesterday in Devon. Lily was a force of nature, the only serving female Commando, and inspiration to other young women – and frankly to me as well.”
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