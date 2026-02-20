THE Devon Air Ambulance are confronting the stigma that leaves women less likely to receive CPR by introducing new female training manikins into training sessions.
Woman are approximately 27 per cent less likely to receive CPR from a bystander than men.
This is often because people feel unsure or worried about inappropriate contact.
And that’s a barrier Devon Air Ambulance want to help dismantle.
The charity’s Community Engagement Team is introducing female CPR training manikins into training sessions across Devon.
These manikins help start open, honest conversations about dignity, respect, and correct defibrillator pad placement – giving people the knowledge and reassurance they need to act without hesitation in an emergency.
Remember, in a cardiac arrest, every second counts.
Operations Manager and Devon Air Ambulance clinician, Rhiannon Roderick, said: ‘We want our communities to feel confident to act fast and take action to help save a life – remembering that doing something is always better than doing nothing’.
By making female manikins a normal part of CPR training, Devon Air Ambulance hope to tackle the fear and uncertainty that can delay lifesaving treatment.
With continued support, the charity aim to increase the availability of female training manikins used in our sessions, strengthening the lifesaving education we provide across our communities.
Of the 2,125 missions, 395 were night missions, which are only possible thanks the charity’s network of more than 200 Community Landing Sites (CLSs) across Devon.
The most common cause of medical emergency over the 12 months was incidences of cardiac arrest; 16.2 per cent of missions were to assist cardiac arrest patients.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.