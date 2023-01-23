Ambulance services are taking industrial today (January 23) .

The NHS in Devon is working hard to keep people safe during the planned strikes, while delivering the best care possible.

No-one should put off seeking urgent or emergency care during the strikes and people with serious, life-threatening conditions will continue to be seen at our emergency departments (ED).

We are asked to keep 999 and ED free for genuine life-threatening emergencies. Please use NHS 111 online or by phone for other urgent care needs. If you are contacting 111, please give as much information as you can, as that will help you get the right support and advice. If it’s not an emergency please consider calling your GP first, or visiting a pharmacist for advice and the treatment of minor ailments.