The Bandstand in Kingsbridge was devastated by a fire over the weekend, which has resulted in an arson investigation.
The emergency services were called to the scene in the early hours of Sunday morning, and have now classified the fire as ‘deliberate ignition’.
A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said of the incident: “We were called out to attend a fire at 05:48 on Sunday 22nd January. We sent one pump from Kingsbridge. The firefighters used one reel to extinguish the fire which had gone into the roof of the bandstand and ignited one bench. We left the scene at 7.19.”
The bandstand is owned by Kingsbridge Town Council.
A spokesperson for Kingsbridge Town Council said: "We are shocked and saddened that a fire has caused considerable damage to the Bandstand in the early hours of Sunday morning".
They added: "The response of Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service was commendable and we thank all officers involved for their efforts."
The Town Council is currently liaising with the Police and CCTV coverage is being 'interrogated'.
Kingsbridge police have appealed for more information on the incident.
They said: "We have been informed of a fire at the Bandstand in Kingsbridge town centre in the early hours of 22nd Jan. This is being treated as arson and a robust Police investigation is underway.
"If you have any information regarding this incident or those responsible, please contact us via one of the following methods - DCP website quoting log 147 of 22/1/23, 101, Crimestoppers or via email to [email protected]"