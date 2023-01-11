Happy New Year to you all. I hope that you were able to take time to relax and spend time with your loved ones over the Christmas break.
The New Year period often feels like a period of reflection; to consider the last 12 months and to look forward to the busy year ahead. It promises to be a busy year in the South Hams, with our new King’s coronation and local elections taking place in May.
I would like to start by remembering the sad loss of our beloved Queen, who was such a constant for the nation up until her passing. Her devotion to her people was admirable and she was an excellent example to us all, especially those of us within public service. I am so pleased that we were able to celebrate her 70-year reign earlier in the year at the Platinum Jubilee.
The street parties and general festivities brought our communities together and it was a wonderful moment that we will remember forever.
Throughout 2022, South Hams District Council played a key role in delivering the Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme. We helped house many families through the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, and continued to support them with any issues to make sure that their relocation to the district went as smoothly as possible.
The Council also supported those people displaced by the crisis, by helping to provide financial support by granting £10,000 to the humanitarian appeal, through the Disasters Emergency Committee. Our support for those displaced by the war will continue as we move into 2023. You can find out more by visiting our website: www.southhams.gov.uk/stand-with-ukraine
After declaring a housing crisis in September 2021, increasing affordable and appropriate housing in the district became a huge priority throughout 2022. We’ve taken several key actions as part of our Better Homes, Better Lives Strategy to help alleviate the housing crisis. One such scheme – and a particularly encouraging one – is the construction of the Council’s first affordable homes in a generation in St Ann’s Chapel. These houses are not only affordable but also energy-efficient, which we hope will help future tenants keep their bills lower during the energy crisis.
By building partnerships with other organisations, such as Kingsbridge Town Council, we will keep working hard to increase the number of new affordable homes within the South Hams. There’s a long way to go, but we will continue to do whatever is in our power to improve the housing situation here in the district.
This year we will see our new king crowned at the coronation in May. As part of our response to Operation London Bridge, we organised the official proclamation for this district at Follaton House. This traditional event, officially recognising Charles as the new monarch, was a poignant and important occasion. I am confident that His Majesty The King will follow in his mother’s footsteps to serve his people with as much grace and dignity as she did.
Another large upcoming event in our council’s calendar is the local elections, which will take place in May. One change we are seeing this year is that photographic identification will now be required when voting in person. I urge you to make sure that you are registered to vote so that you can have a say on policies within your community.
As we enter the coldest months and with the cost of living continuing to rise, our support for our residents will remain.
Our online Support Directory is full of helpful links and signposting to service that could be helpful during tough times. You can find it online at www.southhams.gov.uk/support-directory
No-one can predict exactly what 2023 will hold, but we are looking forward to another busy year.