A night of opera is coming to Yealmpton this weekend in aid of local charities.
Melvin Claridge, a former professional opera singer, will be performing selections from Handel as well as traditional spirituals from The Bahamas.
The tenor will be performing at St Bartholomew's Church in Yealmpton on Saturday the 16th from 7-9pm, with all proceeds going to the Ivybridge Food Bank, Plymouth Ukraine Medical Aid, Dame Hannah Rodgers Trust and St Bartholomew's Church.
Tickets can be bought on the door, but to avoid disappointment there are some still available to book online at http://www.buytickets.at/fourlocalcauses