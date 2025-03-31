A Drop of Nelsons Blood may or may not be served in Salcombe Rugby Club but it was sung about last Sunday as part of a musical fund raiser for MacMillan Nurses.
Once again a crowd gathered to not only hear but also to sing along with ten of the Modbury Uke'n'Sing Group who provided song sheets for both their two sets.
The melodic and very appropriate start of Sunny Afternoon led into songs made famous by Bob Dylan, The Beatles, The Waterboys and these with others got the crowd going.
The variety of individual performers such as Folk Singers Jane and Gill , Nola playing bass guitar accompanied Claire on Sax,; Phil Chadder performing at the Club for the first time playing guitar whilst wife Lu (photo attached) showed us all what a lovely voice she has.
Ian , who had never been into Salcombe Rugby Club despite only living his life a few miles away, hypnotised the audience with his guitar playing and melodic voice. As usual the Small Fri Uke Group performed three very varied songs and introduced the topic of Nelsons Blood (Rum!!) before Andy and Rebecca wowed their audience once again on keyboard and vocals.
The evening was concluded by the Uke 'n'sing group leading the way with all the other performers with a rousing Wagon Train (including whip!!), Wild Rover and of course the events favourite jamming song Wagon Wheel known to most as "Rock Me Mama". There were once again lots of happy people commenting on a lovely evening of different music.
£145 was raised for MacMillan Nurses.
Thank you to all who took part, who came to listen or join in and to Salcombe Rugby Club for hosting the event.
Another fund raiser will take place there on Sunday April 6 at 5pm when the excellent seven-piece jazz band Kalamazoo will play to raise funds for Wooden Spoon the Children's Charity of Rugby.
Free admission .