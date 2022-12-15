The early origins of Christmas music are often believed to stem from pagan songs: music that would be sung aloud and accompanied with dancing, with a repeating verse-refrain structure. Yet, this music was not associated with the Christian festival of Christmas, and would be sung during the Winter Solstice, as well across other seasons. These songs arose mainly from oral tradition, meaning the versions varied wildly, and the music was far less standardised than the carols heard today.