As part of Neighbourhood Policing Week, Devon and Cornwall Police thought it would it be interesting to share a “day in the life”of one of their neighbourhood offers, Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Jason Vasey, who works in Totnes.
At the beginning of the day, Jason started his shift at 8am and began a review of overnight crime and police logs.
He carried out a high visibility foot patrol around Totnes then completed a welfare check on a rough sleeper.
Jason attended a road traffic collision involving a cyclist and van then assisted with scene management and traffic control
He then returned to the town centre and continued engagement work which resulted in referring someone to temporary accommodation and safeguarding an individual.
Jason then made his way to Home Meadow, a supported living complex, and ran a crime prevention session with the elderly residents
Following that, he visited Totnes Mansion Community Hub and held discussions about road safety and speeding.
Shortly after, he was asked to support the Diverse Communities Team in some resident engagement work
In the afternoon, Jason provided anti-shoplifting training for shop staff, promoting prevention and detection of theft offences. Jason visited a vulnerable woman as part of an ongoing concern for welfare.
He was then sent to help locate and safeguard a suicidal man
To finish off his shift, he supported complex problem solving around the rural community alongside multiple agencies with support from South Hams District Council.
PCSOs are an integral part of the Neighbourhood Policing Team.
They are often first in line to be involved in local issues or concerns, engage with people in the community, organise neighbourhood engagement sessions throughout the year and carry out foot patrols.
PCSOs are highly visible and act as a vital link between the public, police, and partners.
They carry out patrols, deal with anti-social behaviour, gather intelligence, and resolve community issues.
They work closely with local authorities, businesses, and Neighbourhood Watch. PCSOs have various authoritative powers and assist in ensuring communities are safe and protected.
The aim is to improve local confidence and trust in the police by providing a uniformed policing presence within the community; by encouraging the positive involvement of partners and communities in identifying local policing and community safety priorities, and by working together as part of a neighbourhood team to provide a responsive approach to improving people’s sense of personal safety and reducing their fear of crime.
They don’t have a power of arrest.
Police Community Support Officers (PCSO) act as a key liaison point between local communities and policing.
They provide a visible, accessible and approachable uniformed presence in the community to offer reassurance, defuse situations with threats of conflict, improve confidence and trust, gather information and foster good community relations.
This role holds designated PCSO legal powers of enforcement in line with local force requirements to support the successful resolution, prevention and deterrent of local crime. PCSOs are also expected to respond to a wider range of non-criminal issues that contribute to vulnerability and safety within the community.
