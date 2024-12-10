Captain Andy Bray at Britannia Royal Naval College hosted a special Christmas carol service for invited guests including the Mayor of Dartmouth Cllr David Wells on Monday evening.

The entrance to the Quarter Deck (Richard Harding)

The guests were treated to a highly informative guided tour of the college which opened in 1905, one hundred years after Horatio Nelson’s victory and death at the Battle of Trafalgar.

Guests gather in the Quarter Deck (Richard Harding)

Everyone was given a guided tour which began with the explanation that the huge room we were standing was called the Quarter Deck and we were officially onboard a ship, HMS Dartmouth, as the name HMS Britannia went to the Royal Yacht in 1953.

The ceiling and balcony of the Quarter Deck (Richard Harding)

As on a ship, the loos are called ‘heads’ and those going into town are said to be ‘going ashore’.

The main refectory is called the Senior Gunroom and there is also a Junior Gunroom.

The Senior Gun Room (Richard Harding)

Part of the ceiling of the Senior Gun Room (Richard Harding)

After the tour we took part in the service in the College Chapel- a festive prelude to Christmas.

The College Chapel (Richard Harding)

The Order of Service (Richard Harding)

One of several Christmas trees (Richard Harding)

Guests are treated to refreshments including mulled wine and minced (Richard Harding)