Captain Andy Bray at Britannia Royal Naval College hosted a special Christmas carol service for invited guests including the Mayor of Dartmouth Cllr David Wells on Monday evening.
The guests were treated to a highly informative guided tour of the college which opened in 1905, one hundred years after Horatio Nelson’s victory and death at the Battle of Trafalgar.
Everyone was given a guided tour which began with the explanation that the huge room we were standing was called the Quarter Deck and we were officially onboard a ship, HMS Dartmouth, as the name HMS Britannia went to the Royal Yacht in 1953.
As on a ship, the loos are called ‘heads’ and those going into town are said to be ‘going ashore’.
The main refectory is called the Senior Gunroom and there is also a Junior Gunroom.
After the tour we took part in the service in the College Chapel- a festive prelude to Christmas.