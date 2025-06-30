The 1st Ivybridge Scouts were welcomed to Ivybridge Fire Station last week.
Their visit included a presentation on wildfire safety and a range of other community safety messages, a tour of our newly issued Volvo fire engine, and a supervised hands-on practice session with the hose reel.
A spokesperson said: ‘It was a pleasure to welcome the 1st Ivybridge Scouts to our station.
‘We are always proud to support our local youth groups and we welcome them back any time.
In a Facebook post the group said: ‘Thanks to Ivybridge Fire Station for a fun and educational evening, especially having a go on the hoses, and investing new Scouts in front of the engine!’
