Organised by Jay Tompt, coordinator of the REconomy Project in Totnes, which includes a shared office space at The REconomy Centre on Leechwell Street, this local ‘Dragon’s Den’ with a difference forms part of a blueprint for citizen-led economic transition in Totnes. It’s part of the solution to making our communities more resilient in the face of economic collapse and the rising cost of living crisis. Jay said: “If we'd like to see our community become more convivial, more resilient, and more regenerative, this is one very good way. By investing ourselves in the convivial, resilient and regenerative projects being proposed and developed by our friends and neighbours. The LEF has been the catalyst for many of our favourite social enterprises in Totnes and district, securing the success of these businesses and nurturing the people and projects they support.”