THE family-run Karate Organisation Chi Rei Kai Karate is going from strength to strength.
Their South Hams-based classes have enjoyed a busier-than-expected summer holiday period with attendances up on previous years.
“We took the decision over 20 years ago to keep running classes over the holiday periods. We have a break at Christmas but that’s it for downtime. During the summer, although students are away on holidays, the classes are very intense and although lower numbers attend, we concentrate on more of the ‘Nuances’ of Shotokan Karate.
“Line work, Partners drills, Strike Pad work, Kata, Kumite (controlled fighting) and Heavy Hanging Bag work all feature in our classes,” says Ash Hawkes, 6th Dan Chief Instructor of the Karate Organisation.
Karate classes for all ages run throughout the week in Kingsbridge and Ivybridge at the Leisure Centres in the towns and also at Stokenham, East Allington and Malborough Village Halls.
“I’ve practiced Karate since I was five years old, that’s 27 years! Its lessons have served me well, both in my childhood and now as an accomplished adult, sharing that knowledge and wisdom with the karate students. There are so many aspects to karate. It’s not just physical, all those aspects are imparted in the lessons and the participant learns to be better, pushing through adversity, all the while exercising and improving all aspects of their character,” comments Jay, 5th Dan Assistant Chief Instructor.
The organisation is run by Ash Hawkes, his wife Sally, son Jay and Jay’s wife Charlotte. “All that we do and have achieved has not been possible without the help of all of our instructors who themselves have come up through the ranks to achieve a level that enables them to teach this amazing, tried and tested Martial Art”, says Sally, 3rd Dan Instructor and one of the Senior Directors.
Charlotte Hawkes, a 2nd Dan Instructor adds: “I knew from early on what I was letting myself in for, marrying into the Hawkes family. I wasn’t really given chance to think about it, over a decade ago, my mother-in-law handed me a karate suit with the clear instruction to ‘get in the line up’! So I did and I haven’t looked back, progressing through the grading syllabus to where I am now and also benefitting from the resilience and character building.”
The group in Ivybridge are sponsored by Palladium Building Supplies Ivybridge- without their support Chi Rei Kai would not be able to offer the value-for-money package that it does.
In the Kingsbridge area, they are also looking for a business sponsor to support their operation.
Chi Rei Kai Karate are now taking new students and information can be found at www.chireikai.com. They have a large presence on social media so look out for their Facebook pages.