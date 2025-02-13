A popular male gorilla who starred as ‘Geoffrey’ in CBBC’s series, The Zoo, has passed away at Paignton Zoo.
Kivu, a 22 year old Western lowland gorilla, died earlier today (February 13) after failing to recover from a general anaesthetic.
Paignton Zoo described Kivu as ‘a cherished member of our bachelor gorilla group’. The zoo said he had ‘touched many lives during his time with us’.
Keepers became worried about Kivu after noticing changes in his behaviour and eating habits over recent weeks that had caused a rapid weight loss.
‘Following these observation, we made the decision to conduct a thorough health assessment,’ a spokesperson from Paignton Zoo said. ‘Despite the expertise of our veterinary staff and all possible precautions being taken, Kivu did not regain consciousness after the procedure,’ the spokesperson added.
Kivu, who was born at Barcelona Zoo in Spain, arrived at Paignton Zoo in 2006. He was mentored, as an adolescent, by the late silverback Pertinax, and formed strong bonds with his companions Kiondo and N’Dowe.
‘Bachelor groups like Kivu’s play a vital role in gorilla conservation, providing essential social environments for male gorillas while supporting sustainable breeding programmes worldwide,’ the Paignton Zoo spokesperson explained.
As a result of Kivu’s death, Paignton Zoo will close its Ape Centre for a couple of days.
Keepers are closely monitoring the two remaining gorillas, Kiondo and N’Dowe, but both appear to be in good health.
‘Many visitors formed special connections with Kivu over the years and his passing will be deeply felt,’ said Paignton Zoo adding that any messages of condolence would be welcomed and passed to Kivu’s keepers.