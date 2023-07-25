X-RAY services at Newton Abbot Hospital will be disrupted today as radiographers take part in industrial action.
There will be no x-ray services at the urgent treatment centre in Newton Abbot or Totnes minor injuries unit during the walkout.
Torbay and South Devon NHS Trust bosses said: ‘Anyone needing an emergency x-ray or scan will be sent to Torbay Hospital.
‘Please keep any planned appointments unless we have contacted you to rearrange.’
Radiographers in south Devon will be among thousands in England striking over pay, recruitment and retention.
Members of the Society of Radiographers (SoR) have voted to reject the five per cent pay award offered by ministers and called for talks to reopen after other public sector workers, including junior doctors, were offered more.
Staff are said to be quitting the profession and not enough is being done to recruit or retain workers, their union says.
The 48-hour strike started at 8am today and will run for 48 hours.
The SoR said nine out of 10 NHS patients were supported by radiographers, who carry out X-rays, MRI and CT scans, ultrasounds and breast screening, as well as radiotherapy for cancer patients.
Union representatives from each trust have agreed staff will provide ‘life and limb’ emergency cover for patients, which usually means the same staffing levels as Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Steve Barclay, the health secretary, said the pay award for radiographers was final.
He said: ‘I want to see an end to disruptive strikes so the NHS can focus relentlessly on cutting waiting lists and delivering for patients.
‘The majority of unions on the NHS staff council voted to accept the government’s fair and reasonable offer of a five per cent pay rise for 2023-24, alongside two significant one-off payments totalling at least £1,655, putting more money in their pockets now.
‘Over a million NHS staff, including radiographers, are already benefiting from that pay rise.’