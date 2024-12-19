The Woolwell to The George transport scheme construction site is closed for the festive break, and will reopen on Monday January 6 2025.
Where possible, footpaths will be reopened and Eco Way will now remain open until later in January/early February.
The traffic management changes that were scheduled for December, will now take place at the end of January.
Whilst the site is closed, if you have any urgent concerns, you can call the emergency helpline on 0800-121-4444 or email: [email protected]. Alternatively, you can call Plymouth City Council on 01752-668000.