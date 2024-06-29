• UPDATE at 8.35pm, Saturday, June 29. Devon and Cornwall Police have issued the following statement:
“Police would like to thank the public for their help in the search for Kelly Lee.
“She has been located safe and well in the Exeter area.”
POLICE are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Kelly Lee who has been reported missing from the Crediton area on the evening since Friday, June 28.
She was last seen at 5.45pm at Crediton Rugby Football Club. She also has connections with the Exeter area and Dorset.
Kelly is described as a white female, around 5ft 2ins tall and petite build.
She has shoulder length straight brown hair.
She is wearing a black short skirt, black crop top, a black puffer jacket and black Nike Jordan trainers and is carrying a large cream handbag.
If you have seen Kelly or know of her whereabouts, please call Devon and Cornwall Police immediately on 999, quoting log 1043 of 28/06/24.
* In an unrelated case, Krystal-Louise Toye who went missing from Crediton on Thursday, June 27 has been reported found safe and well today, Saturday, June 29.