Todd walks to help other children
Seven year old Todd-Dilger from Blackawton near Totnes is taking part in a 500 mile charity walk this month,
The feat is for Action For Children and was completely Todd’s idea.
His father Andrew said: “He has roped in the help of his little sister Isla who is four, his mum Lauren and his Nanna Belinda. They can be spotted rain or shine in their red Action For Children t-shirts. So far over 260 miles have been completed. Both Ioan and his sister wear “special watches” that count steps, averaging over 10,000 per day each!”
Andrew continued: “One of the attributes held by my children which I am most proud of, is their selflessness! They give their old toys to charity, they put their own money (and mine) In charity boxes, now they have asked what more they can do to raise money for children who aren’t as ‘lucky’ as they are.
‘We aren’t financially comfortable, the children aren’t spoilt but they also aren’t vulnerable, for that the kids are right - we are very lucky.
‘Supporting vulnerable children is more important than ever. Inflation is expected to reach its highest level for 40 years this year. Experts are predicting the scale of the cost of living crisis will push an estimated 500,000** more children into absolute poverty next year (Action for Children).
“Please help my thoughtful children, myself and their Nanna raise some money for a worthwhile cause, all whilst we work hard to walk 500 miles throughout September.
“This walk was completely his idea, he’s such a loving, caring little boy. I was wondering if you could possible share or donate to the page. As of this email he has raised £120, his target was £100 but as you can see he has exceeded that.”
So far Todd has raised over £120 and if you would like to sponsor him you can visit:
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lauren-todd-dilger1
