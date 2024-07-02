A boil water notice has been lifted for more than 700 properties in Devon following May’s cryptosporidium outbreak, South West Water (SWW) has announced.
In total, the boil water notice has been lifted for 731 properties in the Summercombe and Chestnut Drive area.
The latest announcement comes less than a week after a boil notice was lifted for more than 850 households in Kingswear, Noss Marina, Hillhead Park and Raddicombe.
The notice remains in place for 678 households in the Higher Brixham, Southdown, Upton Manor and St Mary's areas, as the supply zones are on a different part of the network, the company said.
Residents in these areas will continue to receive supplies of bottled water, as well as through three bottled water collection points.
SWW said it had flushed the network 27 times and installed filters, while laying more than 1.2 kilometres of new pipework since the outbreak almost two months ago.
David Harris, SWW’s incident director, said: “Our extensive programme of work has involved flushing over 34km of water pipes, ‘ice pigging’ and swabbing the network, and installing ultraviolet treatment and microfilters to provide barriers to remove cryptosporidium within our network.
“We have worked with specialists internally and externally to deliver interventions into our existing network safely, efficiently and often much quicker than would normally be expected.”
At the height of the outbreak, in excess of 16,000 households were affected and more than 100 people reportedly fell ill, with two needing hospital treatment.