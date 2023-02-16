Plans to demolish a property in Salcombe and replace it with a brand new detached house have been given the provisional go ahead, despite concerns raised by residents and councillors.
The site, on Newton Road in Salcombe, already has permission to alter and extend the existing property known as “Sunnydale” but the applicants, Mr and Mrs Taylor, now wish to demolish the existing building and construct a new one.
The new home would have air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points.
On Wednesday [15 February], South Hams District Council’s (SHDC) development management sommittee approved the plans, subject to certain conditions.
A number of objections had already been received, including from the town council which said it overdeveloped the site because it was at least 50 per cent larger than the previously approved refurbishment and extension.
Residents’ concerns included that the new house was of an inappropriate design, it would block light to neighbours, it would be “bland, ugly and boring” and would set a precedent of similar developments in the area.
Lib Dem councillor for Stokenham, Julian Brazil, had serious reservations about the design.
“It’s incredibly symmetrical, it’s incredibly pointed, it’s incredibly linear,” he explained. “Even the house behind it has some interesting features, the curves, the fact that it’s asymmetric. All that I think adds to the overall picture that you get of Salcombe. And then we’re going to have this. I think it just does not fit in that particular place.”
A vote was taken on whether to refuse the application, but this was lost.
It was later agreed in a vote of six-to-four that the application could proceed but only if the builders showed consideration for local people, including schoolchildren, when managing the movement of lorries during construction.