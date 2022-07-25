Rescue operation after car left hanging precariously

A pensioner’s car was left dangling above a sunken courtyard after crashing through railings.

Firefighters immediately set up a winch to try and prevent the vehicle from plummeting down, while they awaited specialist rescue equipment.

The crash happened in Bigbury-on-Sea, and saw the car wedged between a house roof and another building.

The 87-year-old in the car, who is understood to have been heading home after her birthday meal, was fortunately uninjured.

The Ivybridge fire crew responded and used their winch to prevent any further movement while they waited for more resources to arrive including Middlemoor’s Rescue Tender and the recovery team.