Homeowners expect ideal ‘forever home’ to cost 34% more than five years ago, study reveals
A new study amongst homeowners has revealed what the ideal ‘forever home’ is for people living in the South West.
The study, by door and window provider Origin, concluded that in the South West, homeowners’ ideal home is a detached, four-bedroom, two-bathroom property worth £641,000.
The perfect property also includes two reception rooms, one children’s playroom, a study, a walk-in wardrobe, a conservatory, a utility room, a garden with a patio, and countryside views.
The study also showed that the average homeowner in the South West expects to own their ideal property by the age of 50, compared to 53 in 2017.
As well as this, those living in the South West now expect their dream home to cost £163,000 (34 per cent) more than this time five years ago, and 66 per cent of people in the region concerned that the rising cost of living could impact their ability to ever afford their ‘forever home’.
However, 47 per cent of Brits are now actively saving for their forever home, compared to 33 per cent in 2017.
Since the pandemic, 80 per cent of Brits have said that outdoors space is more important in a home, while 72 per cent say that natural light is more important than before.
Ben Brocklesby, Director at Origin, commented: “We’ve been tracking the changing priorities of homeowners for 20 years.
“However, the last five years have seen the most rapid and significant change in the way people view and use their homes for decades.
“The pandemic made us all re-evaluate our lifestyles and, for many, this has led to a firmer focus on our home lives.
“It comes as no surprise, therefore, that Brits are more ambitious than ever to secure their forever home as young as possible and are prepared to make sacrifices to achieve this.
“Similarly, when it comes to the property itself, prospective buyers are no longer prioritising being close to the office and the local pub.
“Instead, they are seeking features that promote calm and happiness at home, such as space, views of nature, and plenty of natural light.”
