Check out these properties being sold via auction - from listed cottages to pony paddocks
Looking to buy a property? It’s worth checking out what is available via auction.
From homes to land and even retail stores, here are some of the South Hams properties that are currently up for auction.
Brixham Road, Kingswear - Starting price of £365,000
This Grade II listed cottage overlooks the River Dart and has been recently renovated throughout.
The property comprises two bedrooms, off-road parking, garden and terraces. To the rear is a courtyard with ample room for dining al fresco.
Lower Street, Dartmouth - Starting price of £400,000
This retail store also has a maisonette within the building, and was previously the ‘Escape to the Coast’ shop.
Inside, the ground floor has the main shop area, a kitchenette, a toilet and storage space. Upstairs, there is a living space with one bedroom, a bathroom and a lounge.
Brookwood Close, South Brent - Starting price of £250,000
This semi-detached house, which the agent says would ‘benefit from refurbishment’, is on a corner plot and has the potential for extension or development.
Inside the property, there is a reception room, a kitchen, a WC, a bathroom, and three bedrooms, while a porch leads out to the garden.
Little Cotton Farm, Dartmouth - Starting price of £58,750
This ground floor apartment is a new-build shared ownership property with two parking spaces.
The property is part of a new community close to the beach and ready to move into now.
Red Post, Littlehempston - Starting price of £105,000
This plot of land is seven acres of pasture land close to the A318.
The land has been used for grazing and has natural hedges, as well as fences with gated access to a lane leading towards Newton Abbot.
The agent suggests that the land would be “ideal” for a pony paddock or agricultural use.
