Police investigating a report of livestock worrying have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
It happened at Saddle Tor near Haytor on Dartmoor, between 12.05pm and 12.30pm on Friday, February 23.
During the incident a sheep was attacked and killed by an Alsatian type dog.
Police investigating the incident would like to identify the man pictured as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.
If you are able to help the investigation call police with information on 101, or via our website here, quoting reference number 50240045129.