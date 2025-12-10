A person has been rescued after being washed into the sea along with their vehicle near Burgh Island, South Devon.
HM Coastguard said it received reports at 7.04 pm yesterday of a person and a vehicle being swept into the water.
Coastguard Rescue Teams from Bigbury, Yealm and Kingsbridge were sent to the scene, along with the RNLI Salcombe lifeboat.
The individual was located on the shore and given medical assistance.
The vehicle was later recovered by its owner.
