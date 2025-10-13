A visit to Israel and Palestine, tickets to see the British Grand Prix and attendance at a shellfish convention are amongst the items declared as Registered Interests by our two Members of Parliament.
South West Devon Conservative MP Rebecca Smith declared a fact-finding trip to Israel and Palestine worth £4,500 from the Conservative Friends of Israel Ltd on August 24 and 25 this year.
Rebecca said: “During my recent trip to Israel and Palestine, I had the opportunity to gain first hand insight into the complex geopolitical realities of the region, a type of visit many MPs undertake to deepen their understanding of the Middle East.
“I visited communities directly affected by the conflict, including those still coming to terms with the terror and devastation caused by the barbaric terrorist attacks by Hamas on the 7th October 2023.
“I also observed humanitarian aid operations and met with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, journalists, and families still coming to terms with the devastation Hamas has inflicted on them.
“As someone who regularly receives correspondence from constituents on this issue, seeing the situation firsthand provided invaluable perspective on the challenges faced by those living in the region, particularly in light of the ceasefire."
Also declared were two tickets plus hospitality to the British Grand Prix over July 4 and 5 this year worth a total of £2,200.
Rebecca said: "It is no secret that I have a long-standing interest in Formula 1, which contributes billions in the UK economy and attracts thousands of fans, including many of my constituents in South West Devon.
“As a member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Formula 1 and motor sports, I am occasionally given the opportunity to discuss the importance of these events including the development of sustainable fuels and ways to encourage the government to support innovation in this area.
“Politics and personal passions often go hand in hand and all of my attendance and related activities have been fully declared."
Rebecca received £997 paid monthly as a Plymouth City Councillor for Plymstock Radford ward.
Babcock International provided dinner and drinks ahead of a constituency visit, a summer BBQ, dinner and drinks on another occasion, an annual drinks event in Parliament with MPs who have a constituency link to Babcock worth a total of £340.
Rebecca explained: "Part of my role as the MP for South West Devon is to build strong relationships with local businesses such as Babcock, which makes a significant contribution to the local economy through investment, job creation, and skills development.
“Engaging with companies like Babcock allows me to understand their priorities and challenges, and to support initiatives that benefit both the business and the wider community."
Babcock is an international defence company providing support and product solutions to enhance their customers’ defence capabilities and critical assets.
Finally Rebecca is also a Board member of the Policy Research Unit which is an unpaid role.
Rebecca Smith’s total declaration was £8,465.
South Devon Liberal Democrat MP Caroline Voaden declared attendance at a conference run by Anthropy Ltd where she was a speaker which was worth £1,000.
She also attended the Shellfish Association Conference in London worth £440.
Caroline Voaden’s total declaration was £1,440.
