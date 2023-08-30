On the strike days a reduced, revised timetable will operate across several train operators, including GWR. Many parts of the GWR network will have no service at all. Services will only operate for a limitedperiod, starting later in the morning and finishing much earlier in the evening. If you intend to travel where trains are running, please check before you travel. Trains that are operating will be busier than usual because they will not be able to offer the normal service frequency.Other train operators are also affected by this action, so onward travel could also be affected.Where we are able to run services, they are expected to be extremely busyand we are not able to provide bus replacement services.