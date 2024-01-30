Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 52-year-old man with South Hams connexions who has been reported missing from Paignton. Richard Locker was last seen at his home at 2pm on Thursday January 4. He is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, has a thin build and short grey/ginger hair. Richard may be wearing a navy fleece, chequered red and black shirt and navy / khaki Mountain Warehouse trousers. He has a tattoo on his right shoulder reading “Easy Tiger”. He may also be wearing a light beige jacket. Richard has links across Torbay and the South Hams. If you have seen Richard, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 309 of January 5.