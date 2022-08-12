Large fire burning near Brixton
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
[email protected]
Tuesday 16th August 2022 1:19 pm
(Geoff Royall )
Ten fire crews including two water bowsers are tackling a large blaze at Stamps Hill near Brixton.
The fire includes a combine harvester and corn and broke out over lunchtime.
Local residents and businesses have been advised by the fire service to close all their windows and doors.
Black smoke was seen for miles around.
