Kingsbridge man sentenced for sexual assault

A Kingsbridge man has been sentenced to 22 months in prison for a sexual assault on Christmas Day.
Luke Edwards, 33, of Prince of Wales Road, Kingsbridge, received the sentence with 102 days reduction for the days he was subject to home tagged curfew.
The Judge also ordered a five-year Restraining Order and Edwards is subject to Sex Offenders Registration for 10 years when he appeared at Plymouth Crown Court on Friday, July 29.
Edwards appeared before Plymouth Crown Court on the July 27 2022 and was found not guilty to trespassing on a premises with intent to commit a sexual activity, and admitted sexual assault on a female.
Edwards had been charged with sexual assault and trespassing with intent and appeared at Plymouth Magistrates Court on Monday, December 27, after he was alleged to have entered a property without consent, got into bed with the occupier and sexually assaulted them late on Christmas Day night.
He was then arrested at his flat at 3.15am on Boxing Day morning
