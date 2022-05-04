Kingsbridge man jailed for raping a fifteen year old girl

A Kingsbridge man who abducted and raped a 15-year-old girl after grooming her online has been jailed for 11 years.

Jason Hawkins, 49, drove hundreds of miles to the West Midlands to collect the victim and bring her to Devon before sexually abusing her in his caravan.

Officers found the girl hidden in Hawkins’ temporary home at a campsite in the South Hams three days after she went missing.

Detectives discovered the victim had been chatting with Hawkins through an internet karaoke app that is especially popular with teenage girls.

Hawkins admitted charges of rape, child abduction, sexual activity with a child and meeting a child after sexual grooming.

He was sentenced to 11 years in prison by Judge Simon Carr at Plymouth Crown Court on Tuesday May 3.

Hawkins was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Judge Carr issued him with an indefinite restraining order banning him from contacting the victim in any way.

Hawkins was also made the subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order allowing police to monitor his behaviour around children and on the internet.

Detective Inspector Andy Hingston said: “Our thoughts remain with the young victim in this case whose courage has led to the conviction of Jason Hawkins.

“Hawkins’ crimes will have lasting effects, but we sincerely hope his conviction can allow her to feel she can move on with her life.

“She was well-supported by her family who have also been brave to face up to what happened and work with the police through all of the evidence gathering.

“We worked closely with officers from West Midlands Police who greatly assisted our investigation.

“I would like to praise Police Staff Investigator Paul Richardson who carried out the investigation and whose hard work has resulted in this court outcome.”

Devon & Cornwall Police takes offences such as these very seriously and encourages any victims to come forward.

Anyone who may have been affected by anything raised in this article can contact police in their local area by emailing [email protected] or calling 101.