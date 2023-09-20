The region has one of the largest gaps between house prices and annual wages, but district council leader Julian Brazil told its executive committee this week that “nothing was off the table” for housing options which residents could afford.
Councillors were updated on the progress of new projects with affordable housing, including eight homes at St Anns Chapel near Bigbury for rent.
The council is in the process of buying seven properties at Sherford, initially to provide accommodation for people under the Homes for Ukraine scheme and to support Afghan families currently in hotels, but the homes will subsequently be available for other housing needs in the district.
The government’s Local Authority Housing Fund (LAHF) has contributed towards the cost and the council has also put in money from its reserves.
It’s also buying an eighth property because of an underspend and £475,000 is to be used from reserves to match fund a second phase of LAHF for three more homes.
But Cllr Jacqi Hodgson (Green, Dartington and Staverton) said the council should be thinking of other options than just regular housing to tackle its shortage of homes.
“There needs to be a more flexible option to get people into housing even if it’s just stepping stones.
“In Wales, for example, they build passive house timber frame units [an energy efficient standard] that can be delivered really cheaply. Houseboats and other low-cost housing options should be considered. We have land assets here and there and I think if we could at least get that on our radar it would be good.
“Houseboats have provided housing for people for decades and been really successful for building small communities at very low cost.”
Cllr Brazil (Lib Dem, Stokenham) is pleased houseboats are included in the new Totnes Neighbourhood Plan: “Every avenue will be explored and nothing will be off the table,” he said.