IT was a fantastic first day for the Exeter Respect Festival held in Belmont Park, Exeter, and organisers expect the same tomorrow!
The two-day event aims to bring communities together to celebrate its differences and commonalities.
This year’s theme is “Diversity Built Britain”.
The festival includes stalls from many organisations plus outdoor stages with a kaleidoscope of performances and distinguished stars.
Reggae band “Revelation Roots” headlined today, Saturday and tomorrow, Sunday, June 11, “The Batch Gueye Band”, a Senalgese group from Bristol will magically bring the heart of West Africa to the festival, plus they will be ending the festival with an audience participation workshop where all can dance to the rhythms of West Africa.
There will be the usual variety of entertainment across the Community and Diversity stages, reflecting diversity in our culture.
The festival continues to be alcohol free, but there will be an amazing array of world food and drink available.
There will be fine clothing and handmade crafts plus information about local communities and organisations.
There will also be outdoor processions and activities for everyone of all ages.
Tomorrow, the event will run from 11am to 6pm.
Admission is £2 per person, under 16’s free.
For further details, visit: ExeRespect on Facebook or Twitter or: Exeter-respect.org .