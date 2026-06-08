An independent review has praised Devon County Council for major improvements in its culture and leadership.
The report, which has been published following a Local Government Association (LGA) Corporate Peer Challenge, described the authority as a “values-led and learning organisation” with a clear commitment to moving forward with “real purpose”.
The peer team, made up of senior councillors and officers from across local government, spent four days in Devon in March speaking to councillors, staff and partners.
It highlighted how staff “consistently spoke positively about the change” in the organisation’s culture, describing a workplace where people feel “trusted and empowered” and proud of the work they do.
The report pointed to improvements in key areas including workforce stability, partnership working and community engagement.
The review acknowledged the leadership at the council, including a “strong and trusting relationship” between the Leader and Chief Executive, and the “energy, enthusiasm and constructive challenge” provided by Cabinet members.
In services that have faced significant pressure, including children’s services, the report provides encouraging feedback, confirming that Devon has “the capacity and capability to improve itself”.
The review also highlighted the council is becoming more outward-looking and increasingly focused on its role in partnership working across Devon and beyond to support shared priorities such as economic growth, health and wellbeing, and stronger communities.
Donna Manson, Chief Executive of Devon County Council, said: “I’m extremely pleased with the report from the Corporate Peer Review. It demonstrates the dedication and commitment our staff continuously display every day as they strive to provide the best services for Devon.
“It reflects the progress we are making to build a council that works better for residents. One that listens, learns and works alongside communities to deliver the services people need.
“The feedback about our culture is particularly encouraging. It shows we are creating a workplace where people feel supported, trusted and able to do their best for Devon, responding to local needs and making a real difference on the ground.
“We know there is more to do, and we welcome the feedback on where we can improve further. This report shows we are moving in the right direction and are building strong foundations for the future.”
Councillor Julian Brazil, Leader of Devon County Council, said: “This is a really encouraging report, and it matters because it reflects real progress for the people of Devon.
“We’ve been working hard to get the council moving in the right direction, improving services, working more closely with partners and making better use of the resources we have.
“There’s still a long way to go, and we’re not pretending otherwise, but this report shows we’ve turned a corner and are starting to see the benefits of those changes.
“For me, this is about making sure we deliver the services our residents need and deserve, particularly for the most vulnerable in our communities.
“We’re determined to build on this progress and keep improving outcomes for people right across Devon.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.