Devon and Cornwall Police are strengthening relationships with retail and security staff during a national week of action coordinated by the National Business Crime Centre (NBCC) to combat rising business crime through crime prevention activities, initiatives, advice and targeted operations.
Police are appealing for the public's help to locate 34-year-old Adam Fearn, wanted in connection with assault reports in the Honiton/Tiverton areas of Devon, and urging anyone with information to contact them.
Keith Shaw, who terrorised shop staff with a fake pistol during a series of robberies, has been jailed for 14 years; his accomplices, William Ryan and Stanley Lloyd, received 10 and 8 years respectively.
A burglar, William Boon, has been sentenced to over two years in jail for stealing precious mementoes from an elderly widower's home, leaving the victim living in constant fear.
Newton Abbot man David Smith, a dangerous sex offender previously jailed for distributing child abuse images, has been re-imprisoned for possessing appalling images of infant abuse; he was caught using masking software and untraceable internet addresses, breaching his Imprisonment for Public Protection sentence conditions and as a result, may never be released.
Liam Reynolds, a young thug, has been imprisoned for ten months in a youth offenders' institution after he launched a violent unprovoked attack, filmed and shared on Snapchat, on a teenager in Newton Abbot, and could have faced a murder charge had the victim not narrowly escaped more serious injury.
The Coastguard Rescue Team has relocated from its 200-year-old base in Teignmouth to a new station in Dawlish, amidst some criticism, to continue their swift response to local search and rescue incidents.
This article was automatically generated