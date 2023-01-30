By Amy Taylor
Dartmouth Caring, a charity which help elderly and vulnerable people in Dartmouth, have announced their energy support fund, which will help people cope through the Winter months.
As energy costs have been on the rise, many households have been struggling to manage during Winter, and Dartmouth Caring want to do all they can to assist these people, and make sure no families are going hungry or cold.
A spokesperson for the charity said: “What has been very clear to Trustees, Staff, volunteers and supporters of Dartmouth Caring is that this winter and spring will be very difficult for many families and individuals, as fuel bills remain high and prices rise faster than at any time in a generation.
“Thanks to the support of many local people to our appeal before Christmas, we are able to offer up to two grants of £100/household during January, and again in March.
“If you have not yet applied please do let us know how we can help. Anyone who is struggling with the cost of energy can apply for support through Dartmouth Caring’s new Energy Support Fund.”
To apply for the support fund, applicants must be on an income related benefit such as Universal Credit, Pension Credit, etc., and applicants who are not already known to the charity will need to show details of their current income, a bank statement and proof of ID.
The charity said: “We do recognise that not everyone in hardship will meet these criteria but are still really struggling. If this is you then come and see us or call, we may still be able to help.
“We are limiting grants to £100 per household initially, though larger grants may be made in certain circumstances. Qualifying households can reapply in early March.
“We will not make cash grants. Staff will arrange with you to make online payment of your fuel bill, or go with you to pay for the meter key top up key.”
The charity are an integral part of the Dartmouth community, helping local people to live their lives as they choose. They work to connect those who feel isolated, help the most vulnerable in the local community and and improve the emotional and physical health and well-being of their clients.
Across 2021 and 2022, the charity responded to 11052 requests for help, visited and spoke with 226 clients each week and provided 10,000 hours of voluntary help.
As well as organising lunch clubs and memory cafes, they help people with benefits, housing and social issues. To apply for the scheme, applicants should call 01803-835384, or email [email protected] The office is open Monday-Friday 9:00 – 2:00 pm or you can visit the Warm Hub on Fridays at Townstal Community Hall 11:00 am – 1:00 pm and ask for Sarah.