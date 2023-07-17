Dartmouth Gig racing club took part in the Vets Championships on Saturday July 8th.
The competition, which is hosted by the CPGA Cornish Pilot Gig Club Association, was held in Brixham, and Dart Gig Club had three crews in attendance.
Their Ladies Vets A Crew was coxed by Lance Worthington, with a crew of Bev Worthington, Caroline Thompson, Alison Bland, Katharine Money, Kathryn Ashworth and Karen Harvey.
Ladies Vets B Crew was coxed by Pete Scoble, with a crew of Anna Koska, Julie Brownlie, Tara Horwood, Roz Abbot, Carol Squires and Angie Cairns-Sharp, and Men’s Vets A Crew coxed by Jamie Osborne, with a crew of Lance Worthington, Jonny Holmes, Steve Reece, James Agates, John Puckey, Scott Hill.
Tara Horwood, club member said: “A fantastic day racing (with) Ladies A and Men’s B both being in top group right from the start and in second round Ladies A came 7th and Men’s A 3rd receiving bronze medals. Ladies B were further down the pack but did win their group and the Sheild award. During the day we had pretty much every type of weather to put us to test but remained competitive to the end.”
After some celebrations on Saturday evening, on Sunday the team got back to work for Brixham Regatta on Sunday where they didn’t just have Vets but all ages, from Unders14s to Masters.
Tara said: “(It was) a brighter day and the sun shone with some very hot racing conditions. Men’s A Crew won their heat, Men’s B 2nd, Men’s C 1st, Under 14’s 2nd, Under 16’s 1st, Ladies Masters 3rd, Ladies A 5th, Ladies B 5th, Ladies C 3rd, Ladies Supervets 2nd, Ladies Vets 4th, Men’s Vets 1st and Mixed 2nd.... Dartmouth were the overall winners by a 20 point lead.
She added: “It was an amazing weekend and fantastic club and Gig community spirit.”
The gig club are a Gig Rowing Club based in Dartmouth, who aim to make rowing inclusive, ensuring that anyone who wants to row can.