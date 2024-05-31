The number of confirmed cryptosporidium cases in Devon has shot up to 100 amid data confirming the outbreak occurred before South West Water (SWW) issued its boil notice, the UK Safety and Health Agency (UKSHA) has said.
The waterborne parasite was detected in the tap water supply in Brixham and surrounding areas earlier this month, causing people to fall ill with symptoms that include watery diarrhoea and vomiting. Two people have so far been admitted to hospital.
However, there were reports of people falling ill almost two weeks before SWW announced its boil notice on May 15. UKSHA noted that it can take between 2-12 days for people to become unwell after being exposed, saying cases currently being confirmed were from people “who became unwell before the issue was identified and measures were put in place by South West Water”.
Sarah Bird, health consultant for UKHSA, said: “The data shows the outbreak is associated with people who live in, or visited the boil water notice area of Brixham and the nearby areas before the notice was put in place.”
A boil water notice remains in place for about 2,500 residents in the Hillhead, upper Brixham and Kingswear areas.
Ms Bird said further cases may appear due to the time lag between exposure and falling ill, but added that the number of cases being reported was slowing down.
Meanwhile, SWW has spent the last week cleaning its reservoirs and flushing the network “several times” in an attempt to remove the remaining traces of cryptosporidium.
Despite this, water tests have shown that “further intense work” is needed to completely wipe out the parasite.
On Friday (May 31) SWW said it would start “the next stage”, cleaning pipes between the Boohay supply tank and Kingswear by pumping a high-pressure ice solution through the pipes.
Affected residents will receive an additional £50 credit to customer bills for the inconvenience caused.
In a separate development, SWW’s CEO Susan Davy had been due to appear before a parliamentary committee on June 5 to explain her handling of the crisis, but the meeting will not take place now due to the upcoming general election.