With the building up for sale, and the shop’s lease coming to an end, the future of the historic and much-loved shop is in jeopardy. Now Castle Books’ dedicated team of volunteers are calling on book lovers from Totnes and around the world to support its campaign by visiting its crowd funding page, making a donation, and helping to spread the word on social media.
For over 50 years, readers, writers, and book collectors living in and visiting Totnes have made a beeline for the second-hand bookshop, located a few steps from the high street. The shop has changed hands just once in five decades, and since 2016 has been owned by a Community Interest Company (CIC). It is operated entirely through the goodwill of its volunteers who also organise regular literary events for the community, including a monthly Book Group and Poetry Open Mic (without the mic!) There are no paid staff. Any profits from book sales are channelled back into the local community to support local literary causes.
Among the beneficiaries are Grove School, Totnes, and Totnes Library, which has received over £5,000 from the shop since 2021. The library staff have used this to help install a new ‘teen hub’, with the support of KEVICCs students, and to create a versatile and welcoming space for community groups and those seeking company and shelter during the energy and cost of living crisis.
Eve Ashton, Centre Manager for Torbay Libraries commented: “We cannot thank the Totnes Community Bookshop enough for their kindness and generosity. The projects their funding has enabled have had such an impact on the thousands of people, of all ages and backgrounds who use the library.”
Castle Books was owned by Belle Collard from 1969 to 2013, starting as a vegetarian cafe and later transforming into ‘Collards Books’. When Belle sadly passed away on 15 September 2013, she bequeathed her entire stock of books to her volunteers who established a community interest company (CIC) to continue the shop’s operation - and so Castle Books was born.
“We recognise that it is a big ask in these difficult times, but we want to do all we can to secure Belle’s legacy and keep Castle Books as a thriving literary and community hub for Totnes – hopefully for another 50 years!” said volunteer manager Francis Checkley. “Purchasing the fabric of the shop will allow us to secure our future for new generations of book lovers and ensure our community bookshop remains a vital part of Totnes’s heritage.”
To help, visit the shop’s Crowd Funding page to donate and help spread the word: (https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/save-castle-books-community-bookshop)