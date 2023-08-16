Owen and Carole Masters celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday August 16.
They met almost 70 years ago in Swindon where Carole was born. Carole was a Sunday School teacher and Owen was in The RAF, stationed at RAF Wroughton.
He says it felt a long way from home in South Milton where he was born, but a friend invited him to church where he met Carole and there began their devoted partnership.
It wasn’t an easy start as Owen was soon posted to Malaya for two years but they wrote every day to each other and on his return they were married.
They lived in Swindon at first, moving to Cornwall for a while then back to Swindon.
A new job took Owen to Gloucestershire before finally moving back to his beloved South Hams.
Owen spent several months at a time away serving with The Council of Europe in The Balkans following the wars there for which he was awarded an MBE.
Carole as always encouraged him and carried on running their shop in Hope Cove.
She was latterly a carer in Thurlestone.
They now live in Kingsbridge and although age has brought some health challenges, they continue to lovingly support each other.
They have two children, six grandchildren and so far nine great grandsons!
There will be a quiet gathering with a glass or two of champagne to mark their Blue Sapphire anniversary.