Police are appealing for information to locate 22-year-old Troy Coles who is wanted on recall to prison.
Coles, who was originally convicted of theft and is known to have links across Plymouth, has had his licence revoked.
Police have made numerous enquiries to locate and arrest him, and are now appealing to the public to report any sightings.
He is described as a white male, around 5ft 7ins tall and of medium build.
Anyone who sees Coles is asked to not approach him and call police on 999 immediately quoting reference number 0658 060923.